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Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

Aaron Hernandez of Santa Maria identified as driver who died after crash on Black Road

KEYT
By
today at 4:25 pm
Published 4:32 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Law enforcement has released that 38-year-old Aaron Hernandez of Santa Maria was the man who died after a single-vehicle crash earlier this month on Black Road.

On June 8, around 12:51 a.m., first responders were dispatched for a reported traffic collision in the 800 block of Black Road stated a press release from the Santa Maria Police Department Wednesday.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Hernandez was southbound on Black Road when, for reasons still under investigation, he veered into the northbound lane, left the roadway, entered a water ditch, and collided with a power pole detailed the Santa Maria Police Department.

Hernandez was alone in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and the 38-year-old was declared dead at the scene shared the local police department.

The cause of the fatal collision remains under investigation and anyone with more information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department Traffic Unit at 805-928-3781.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

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