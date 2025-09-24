Paris Hilton is in her ‘mom era’ with two kids and her new animated series ‘Paris & Pups’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Naturally, Paris Hilton conducted her interview with CNN with an adorable, tiny pup on her lap.

“She’s the new one,” Hilton said. “Her name is Iconic Princess Hilton.”

The word “iconic” and Paris Hilton have long been connected. After all, her latest album is called “Infinite Icon,” and more broadly, she’s the person many people credit with being the creator of the “selfie.”

Now, the heiress and reality star-turned-mogul and DJ is mining her childhood for her latest project.

“Paris & Pups” is a new Youtube animated series about a young Paris, who goes by Hilton’s childhood nickname “Star,” and her dogs.

Hilton said she was instrumental in the production of the show, from storylines to character names, so it was emotional seeing it come to fruition.

“This has been just such a love project and watching it for the first time, I was literally crying,” she said. “I was like, this is everything I ever dreamed of and more. It exceeded all my expectations. It’s just so fun to watch.”

The former party girl has always been known to have a multitude of small dogs over the years, and they even have their own social media account.

In addition to being a dog mom, Hilton is now a married mother of two and she said her son Phoenix, born in January 2023, and daughter London, born in November 2023, are already fans.

“London and Phoenix are the first people who watch the show so every time I get a new episode, we all watch it together with the puppies,” she shared. “And it is the cutest thing, seeing their reactions, how excited they get.”

Hilton said her kids like comparing the puppies on the screen to their pups at home.

“It’s really special just to create these memories together and watch the show together and see how much joy it brings to them,” she said.

She would like other families to have that same joy, which is why she developed the series.

“I have been thinking about ‘Paris & Pups’ my entire life, literally since I was five years old,” Hilton said. “I loved cartoons and it was always a dream of mine to have my own animated series based on my life with my puppies.”

Growing up, she said, she loved “My Little Pony,” “The Care Bears,” “Rainbow Brite,” “Jem” and “The Smurfs.” More recent animated shows, not so much, which also encouraged Hilton to have her own show.

“I feel like ‘CoComelon’ and those kind of cartoons are just kind of annoying and my kids don’t even like watching them. So I wanted to create something that the whole family could enjoy together and that when the kids watch, they can really learn amazing lessons,” she said.

Among those “positive” lessons, she listed “family values, just like the importance of being kind and spreading love and sparkle and joy and helping each other out and supporting your friends and just being good human beings.”

They are all values she wants to impart to her kids, said Hilton, who added with a smile that she’s loving her “mom era.”

“This has been the favorite era of my life.”

