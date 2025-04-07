Madonna says she and Elton John ‘finally buried the hatchet’ after decades-long public feud

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Madonna and Elton John have made amends after a notorious years-long feud that saw the two publicly trading barbs against each other since 2004.

As seen on Madonna’s verified Instagram on Monday, the “Vogue” singer went to watch John perform on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, later sharing a photo posing with him as proof that the pair are now friends.

“We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!!” Madonna wrote in the caption. “Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it.”

Madonna wrote that once she heard John was the “SNL” musical guest, she “decided to go.”

“I needed to go backstage and confront him,” she wrote. “When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, “Forgive Me” and the wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging.”

She added that John had written a song for her and wants to collaborate.

The legendary pair’s so-called feud famously stems from a comment John made at the 2004 Q Awards while he accepted the award for classic songwriter, where he accused Madonna of lip-syncing.

The superstars have since traded insults in public fashion.

In 2012, Madonna beat John at the Golden Globes, when she took home the gong for best original song for her track “Masterpiece” from her film “W.E.” over John’s “Hello Hello” from the animated movie “Gnomeo & Juliet.”

Ahead of the show, John was on the red carpet and said that she didn’t “stand a f—ing chance” for the award, and while her Madgesty was later on stage delivering her acceptance speech, the camera cut away to John, whose look was pure daggers.

Nowadays, it seems, the two have come together and made peace and instead of slamming John, Madonna is praising his legacy.

“Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life,” she wrote in her Instagram post on Monday. “I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different.”

Later on Monday, John reposted Madonna’s photos from “SNL” on his Instagram story, writing, “a healing moment” with a heart emoji.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.