For Maná, who has been rocking for almost 40 years, singing in Spanish is part of their resonance and resilience

(CNN) — Four decades into their journey as a band, Maná is still enjoying many firsts.

Last month, they became the first ever Spanish-language rock band to be nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

In September, they will kick off their Vivir Sin Aire Tour, which will take them to cities they’ve never played before, like Montreal, Canada.

In November, when they make their tour stops in Los Angeles, they will break a record currently held by Bruce Springsteen for most arena shows performed in Los Angeles history. (Their total of 44 will best Sprinsteen’s 42.)

The Guadalajara-born band is well aware that this incredible success comes at a time of strife for the Latino community and migrants, amid constant news of immigration enforcement operations.

Fher Olvera, the band’s lead vocalist, told CNN in a recent interview that a message of faith and hope is baked into the essense of the upcoming tour.

“Vivir sin Aire (is) about coming and telling them, ‘We’re here, don’t be filled with fear,” he said. “These are murky times, but everything passes, and this is a moment that will pass.”

Alex González, the band’s drummer, added that they aim to bring “a positive message about the importance of the Latin community in the United States,” particularly as an “essential part of the economy.”

The tour will have Maná performing 30 shows in 21 cities. A portion of ticket sales will help establish a program formed in honor of Olvera’s late mother. The Maná “Latinas Luchonas” program “will empower Latina women entrepreneurs through scholarships, mentorship, and leadership opportunities.”

Giving back to the Latino community comes naturally to the band, who said staying true to themselves has been key to their success.

“The act of singing in Spanish and only in Spanish is a revolutionary act,” Olvera said. “We also did (sing exclusively in Spanish) because we wanted to connect not only with the music, but also through all the ideas, the sensations, the Mexican spirit, the Latin spirit that can’t be separated from language. It’s inherent, it goes hand in hand. So, people understand it, and in the end, they assimilate it as such.”

Guitarist Sergio Vallin recalled performing in Tel Aviv several years ago and seeing people singing in Spanish.

“We’re very proud to bring our roots everywhere we go,” he said.

They’re grateful to say those roots are now multi-generational.

“The kids who grew up when Maná started are now parents or even grandparents. And so, the music, the truth, is passed down,” González said. “It’s been incredible that it’s been (passed on) from generation to generation.”

The Vivir Sin Aire Tour will run through April 2026. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2025 will be revealed in late April.

