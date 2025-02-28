Kim Basinger says in rare interview that she and Alec Baldwin ‘have a great relationship’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Kim Basinger hasn’t given an interview in years and now that she has, the Oscar-winner has a few things to say.

Basinger reflected on her career and her life, including her relationship with ex-husband, fellow actor Alec Baldwin, in an interview with Variety.

Basinger and Baldwin were married from 1993 to 2002 and are the parents of an adult daughter, Ireland. He has since remarried Hilaria Baldwin with whom he shares seven children.

Basinger told the publication that she and her ex “have a great relationship.”

“I have great respect for where he is today, and his family. You know, we don’t spend Christmases and holidays or see each other very much,” she said. “But we talk. He’ll pick up the phone and call me, and we have a very genuinely cordial and I think loving relationship in a lot of ways, just because we share a daughter, and I don’t wish him anything but everything good.”

Basinger noted that Baldwin has “been through a lot lately,” seemingly in reference to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21, 2021, on the New Mexico set of Baldwin’s Western film “Rust.” He pleaded not guilty and the case was dismissed in July 2024.

In terms of what Baldwin was going through, Basinger said “Hilaria seems to have a great handle on that. So more power to her.”

Baldwin and his current wife have a new reality show on TLC (which is owned by CNN’s parent company), but Basinger sounds like she is intent on remaining private.

“Your anonymity is like a helium balloon. It slips out of your hand, and that’s it. I found that out pretty young,” Basinger said. “Getting off airplanes all over the world and having people stalk your hotel rooms and bodyguards and police and this and that and thinking, ‘What?’ You’re just dumbfounded.”

