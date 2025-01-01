Michelle Buteau says Dave Chappelle’s previous comments about transgender people are ‘dangerous’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Comedian and “Babes” actress Michelle Buteau criticized Dave Chappelle for his previous and controversial jokes about transgender people during her latest comedy special, “A Buteau-ful Mind.”

Buteau described Chappelle’s comments as “dangerous” and used part of her historic set at New York’s Radio City Music Hall to demonstrate a way to make jokes about a community of people that are both harmless and funny.

During the set, Buteau made a NSFW joke recounting a “true story about my beautiful, Black lesbian friend.” She then took a moment to recap that joke with her audience, saying, “for the most part, we laughed.”

“What I’m saying is it can be done. It can be done. We can tell jokes and stories and not disparage a whole community,” she said, garnering applause and cheers from the audience. “We can do that, we can make it funny. You just have to work at it, right? So if you guys ever run into Dave Chappelle, can you let him know that s–?”

Buteau added that she doesn’t think we’ll ever run into Chappelle “because he is the GOAT.”

“And he is the GOAT, if that means going off about trans people. Dave, it’s not funny. It’s dangerous,” she said. “I can’t believe somebody would make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel unsafe. That is so wild to me.”

With support from a raucous crowd, Buteau added that she wants “to make millions and millions of dollars for making people feel safe, seen, secure, heard and entertained!”

CNN has reached out to a representative for Chappelle for comment.

Chappelle sparked backlash in 2021 when he made comments that were criticized by some as transphobic in his Netflix comedy special “The Closer.” He later addressed the backlash at a comedy show in Nashville, weeks after the special aired.

The comic also faced criticism in 2019 after making jokes about Caitlyn Jenner in his “Equanimity” special and evoked anger the following year after he joked about the trans community in his “Sticks and Stones” special.

“A Buteau-ful Mind” was released on New Year’s Eve and is Buteau’s second Netflix comedy special following her 2020 debut “Welcome to Buteaupia.” The performance marked the first time a female comic has recorded a special at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall.

