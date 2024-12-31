‘Great British Baking Show’ host Paul Hollywood opens up his ‘really nice’ friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Paul Hollywood has some pretty famous admirers.

In an interview with UK publication The Times, “The Great British Baking Show” host talked about some of the celebs he knows – and at least one he does not.

“Only last week I got a text from someone — ‘Do you know Kylie Jenner?’ And to be honest, I didn’t,” he said. “She’s done a video watching ‘Bake Off’ on a private plane, and she said to her 390 million followers that ‘Bake Off’s’ her favorite show. I mean, when Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Michael J Fox and Lynda Carter, and all these other people come out as big fans of the show, it’s crazy. You think, this is weird — for a load of people in tents in the middle of the British countryside?”

Lively and Reynolds he knows better.

Hollywood was chosen by Lively to star in a 2023 commercial for her cocktail brand Betty Booze, and it sounds like the pair have been on great terms since.

“I’ve got a lot of time for Blake. She texts occasionally, sort of to catch up on what she’s been up to, what Ryan’s up to,” Hollywood said. “It’s lovely, because regardless of their job, they’re just a normal family, mum and dad to some great kids. They’re really nice people.”

Hollywood appreciates the connection.

“I like that communication. I don’t have many friends who are celebrities, it’s not me,” he said. ”I don’t go to a lot of red-carpet stuff. I don’t go to the parties up in London. I don’t like London.”

