‘Babygirl’ director says that scene involving a glass of milk actually happened to her

(CNN) — Sometimes, the best on-screen stories are ones derived from real life – even if it involves a romantic glass of… milk.

Yes, milk. It’s what Harris Dickinson’s character in the new erotic thriller “Babygirl” makes Nicole Kidman’s character drink at a bar amid their spicy romance, an experience the film’s director Halina Reijn said happened to her in real life.

In the scene, Samuel (Dickinson), who is Romy’s (Kidman) significantly younger intern and her lover, orders Romy a glass of milk from across the bar. When she drinks it, Samuel says “good girl” to her as he leaves the bar.

“The milk is, of course, an archetype,” Reijn told IndieWire in an interview published Saturday. “We’ve seen it in other movies. It is a great symbol of (the) animalistic sides of ourselves. It happened to me.”

Reijn went on to describe her own encounter. She said it happened to her in Belgium years ago when she’d gone to a bar by herself and ran into a “young Belgian actor,” who she did not name but said was famous and “at least 15 years younger than I.”

“He ordered me a glass of milk. I thought it was an incredible, hot thing to do, and so courageous, and so I wanted to reward him by drinking the whole thing, and I did,” she said.

While Reijn admitted that she was “a little nauseated” from drinking the milk, she “did think that was one of the most arousing moments of my life” while she was writing the film’s script.

She added that the mystery actor did not say “girl good” to her as Samuel tells Romy in the film.

“I wish he did,” Reijn said. “He just walked out.”

“Babygirl” was released on Christmas Day and follows Romy, a high-powered CEO who has a steamy affair with her much younger intern Samuel. Kidman, Dickinson, Antonio Banderas and Esther Rose McGregor star in the film.

Cheers… we guess?

