Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are engaged

(CNN) — Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good have announced their engagement at the same annual event where they met two years ago.

Wearing a sparkly gold dress, Good flashed her engagement ring on the green carpet of the 2024 EBONY Power 100 Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Life is crazy—I’m crying to you—she is the most perfect, beautiful, divine (and) powerful being that I’ve ever met,” Majors told EBONY magazine.

“The fact that she said I’m gonna run with you, I’m with it. I feel great,” he added.

The acting duo shared the news at the event, which celebrates Black talent and leaders from across the world, because that “is the event that we met at in the bathrooms,” Good told E! News, clarifying, “in the unisex bathroom.”

The engagement marks a high note for Majors who, earlier this year, was sentenced to a 52-week mandatory in-person domestic violence prevention program plus a separate $250 surcharge after being convicted of the assault and harassment of his former girlfriend during a domestic dispute.

The 35-year-old, who has appeared in “Creed III,” “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “The Harder They Fall,” had his bodybuilding movie “Magazine Dreams,” originally slated for release on December 8, pulled from Disney’s release schedule ahead of the assault trial in October last year.

However, Tom Ortenberg, the CEO of Briarcliff Entertainment, which has acquired the domestic distribution rights to the film, told CNN last month that the film will premiere in early 2025.

Good, who stars in the Prime Video comedy series “Harlem,” was seen supporting Majors throughout the legal case, attending court with her partner.

The 43-year-old split with her former husband, Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin, in 2021, after nine years of marriage, six years after the pair coauthored the relationship book “The Wait: A Powerful Practice for Finding the Love of Your Life and the Life You Love.”

