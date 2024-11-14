Ryan Reynolds confirms Taylor Swift’s role in his family

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Taylor Swift trolling Ryan Reynolds is how we learned how close she is to the actor and his family.

Swift showed her support for his “Deadpool & Wolverine” movie over the summer with a social media post that shouted out Reynolds as “my godkids’ sperm donor!”

Reynolds confirmed that Swift the godmother to his and wife Blake Lively’s daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4. The couple also have a son, Olin, born last year.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” director Shawn Levy is the godfather of their son.

“She is the godparent to my daughters,” Reynolds said of Swift in a recent interview Deadline.

He also praised the singer for supporting his summer blockbuster with Hugh Jackman on social media.

“That was very sweet,” Reynolds told Deadline. “Not just sweet. You can probably quantify a box office based on Taylor just doing something like that.”

Swift currently has more than 280 million followers on Instagram.

Fans of both of the stars are familiar with their friendship. Swift and her boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce, have frequently socialized with Reynolds and Lively. The actors have also accompanied Swift to Kelce’s games in the past.

