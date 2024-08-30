28 movies and TV shows to watch this fall

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — While it seems like summer is lingering a while longer, autumn is just around the corner, which means more time to cozy up with some new content and a pumpkin spice latte.

Despite some delays of highly anticipated titles due to last year’s twin production strikes (here’s looking at you, “Severance” and “White Lotus”), there’s a bevy of fun, intriguing and/or thrilling entertainment to look forward to, both on the big screen and at home (where you may very well have a big screen, as well).

A by no means exhaustive look at what to watch between Labor Day and Thanksgiving follows:

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

The ghost with the most (Michael Keaton) is finally back, with some familiar faces – Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara – and some new ones, notably Jenna Ortega as a new member of the marvelously macabre Deetz family.

It debuts in theaters September 6.

“My Old Ass”

The always-pleasing Aubrey Plaza stars in this curious-looking comedy that poses the question, what would you say to your younger self if given the chance?

The movie hits theaters on September 13.

“Emily in Paris”

If you’ve been watching Emily on her Parisian exploits – ambiently or otherwise – your wait for the conclusion of the fourth chapter will soon be over.

Part 2 of Season 4 debuts on Netflix on September 12.

“Agatha All Along”

Halloween is coming a bit early thanks to this Kathryn Hahn-starring Marvel series that follows WandaVision, costarring Plaza, “Heartstopper’s” Joe Locke and Broadway legend Patti LuPone.

The series arrives on Disney+ on September 18.

“The Penguin”

A dark crime series featuring Colin Farrell reprising his role as Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. the Penguin, from 2022’s “The Batman” that starred Robert Pattinson.

“The Penguin” premieres on Max on September 19.

“Wolfs”

Mega-movie stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt reunite (after their “Ocean” shenanigans, as well as Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Burn After Reading”) for an action caper that will surely include a hefty helping of debonair charm.

The film debuts in select theaters on September 20 and on Apple TV+ on September 27.

“The Substance”

Demi Moore goes all-out in this subtle-as-a-sledgehammer body horror fable that costars Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. It’s essentially “Death Becomes Her” for the Ozempic era.

The movie premieres in theaters on September 20.

“Super/Man”

This documentary is sure to being the tears and nostalgia with an insightful look at the life and death of “Superman” star Christopher Reeve.

The film is in theaters on September 21 and 25.

“Grotesquerie”

“American Horror Story” maestro Ryan Murphy is at it again, this time crafting a creepy series featuring his Emmy-winning “Dahmer – Monster” actress Niecy Nash alongside Lesley Manville, Courtney B. Vance… and Travis Kelce.

The new season debuts on FX on September 25.

“Megalopolis”

After a scandal-ridden ad campaign, Francis Ford Coppola’s bombastic-looking magnum opus starring Adam Driver hits theaters on September 27.

“Will & Harper”

Comedian extraordinaire Will Ferrell is featured in this enlightening documentary that follows him taking a road trip with his good friend Harper Steele, who is transgender.

The film arrives on Netflix on September 27.

“Joker: Folie à Deux”

Lady Gaga joins the DC Comics fray with a new take on Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, a role that won him an Oscar in the 2019 film that preceded this unlikely and musical sequel.

The latest in the DC franchise hits theaters on October 4.

“Abbott Elementary”

Quinta Brunson and company are back for another amusing and heartfelt look at the work and lives of teachers, staff and students at a Philadelphia elementary school.

Season 4 of “Abbott” returns to ABC on October 9.

“Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft”

After big budget cinematic adaptations of the popular video game starring Angelina Jolie followed by Alicia Vikander, Netflix is taking on this world in an animated series, beginning October 10.

“Saturday Night”

With the long-running NBC sketch show about to embark on its landmark 50th season, this feature dramatization takes a look at the Saturday night in 1975 when it all began.

The movie is In theaters on October 11.

“Disclaimer”

Oscar-winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline star alongside Lesley Manville in this buzzy new series about a celebrated journalist who discovers her darkest secrets are about to be laid bare in a new novel by a mysterious writer.

The drama arrives on Apple TV+ on October 11.

“Shrinking”

Season 2 of this beloved series starring Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford will enjoy a new face, that of series co-creator (and Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” star) Brett Goldstein.

“Shrinking” returns to Apple TV+ on October 16.

“Anora”

Having won the Palme d’Or at Cannes earlier this year, this film stars “Better Things” and “Scream” breakout star Mikey Madison and explores the life of a young sex worker from Brooklyn.

The movie debuts in theaters on October 18.

“Smile 2”

If the creepy AF first film didn’t scare you enough, perhaps the sequel will, still playing off that unsettling juxtaposition of smiles and horrific, evil violence.

You can scream while you smile in theaters on October 18.

“Venom: The Last Dance”

The season of sequels continues with this third installment of the Tom Hardy-starring Marvel franchise following a loquacious alien symbiote with a taste for human brains. Michelle Williams does not appear to be returning this time, but Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans and Chiwetel Ejiofor are part of the cast.

“Venom: The Last Dance” hits theaters on October 25.

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”

For those needing a nostalgia fix (depending on how old you are, of course), come back to Waverly Place and revisit the magic. Spoiler alert: Selena Gomez only appears in the pilot episode of this reboot.

“Wizards” debuts on the Disney Channel, October 29.

“Here”

Timed just right for the holiday feels, this movie falls just short of being “Forrest Gump 2” – it stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright, and is directed by Robert Zemeckis. The conceit has to do with following everything that happens in one room over the course of a very, very long time.

The movie premieres in theaters on November 1.

“Yellowstone”

Season 5 picks back up – finally – as the sprawling world of “Yellowstone” continues to expand, and envision a future without its patriarch Kevin Costner.

You can saddle up for “Yellowstone” on the Paramount Network on November 10.

“Emilia Pérez”

Speaking of Selena Gomez, this festival darling won the Cannes jury prize as well as the best actress prize – for Gomez and costars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofía Gascón and Adriana Paz. This movie looks like a sublime mix of crime noir, thriller and, yes, musical.

It debuts on Netflix on November 13.

“Red One”

Cue the Christmas cheer to start when “Red One” hits screens, following Dwayne Johnson as North Pole’s Head of Security who teams up with a bounty hunter (Chris Evans) to track down a kidnapped Santa Claus (played by none other than J.K. Simmons).

Sleighing into theaters on November 15.

“Wicked”

Arguably the most anticipated movie of the season (due in no small part to the long lead we’ve had with getting tidbits about the production for years), “Wicked” hopes to defy gravity and parlay the magic of the Broadway show onto the silver screen, with the help of witches Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo).

It debuts in theaters on November 22.

“Gladiator II”

Ridley Scott takes us back to the brutal world of his best picture Oscar-winning 2000 film, this time with Hollywood It-Boys Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in tow. Connie Nielsen returns from the original, and watch out for Denzel Washington in an exciting new role.

Entering theater colosseums on November 22.

“Moana 2”

A sequel of a considerably less brutal nature, “Moana 2” brings back Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson for a new adventure in Oceania, Disney-style.

In theaters on November 27. “You’re, welcome!”

