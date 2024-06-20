Ben Affleck breaks down his ‘resting hard face’

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Ben Affleck is well aware of what people say about some of his expressions.

The Oscar-winner appears in a new episode of Peacock’s “Hart to Heart,” hosted by Kevin Hart, where he discussed why he’s been frequently photographed appearing in a sour mood.

“First of all, I’m also a little bit shy. I also don’t like a lot of attention,” Aflleck told Hart. “It’s [like] why people see me and they’re like, what’s with this dude? Always mad. He’s always mad, because when somebody has their camera and it’s sticking in my face and I’m like, okay.”

Affleck said he’s even more bothered by paparazzo cameras when he is with his kids.

“I may be angry that you’re around my children. I don’t mind you taking my picture. Coming out of a club or premiere [or] whatever. Go ahead. Knock yourself out,” Affleck said. “I don’t notice you. But with my children, that’s a different thing.”

When Hart suggested he has “resting b*tch face,” Affleck clarified that he likes to think of it as “resting hard face.”

“I’ve noticed this. I’m like, people are projecting something onto me that I don’t feel about myself at all,” Affleck explained. “Whether it’s a certain look or, I don’t know, role or something… For a long time they’d be like, this guy’s a frat guy. I’ve never been in a fraternity one day in my life! Never once been inside of a frat house, nothing against it. How can I have anything against it? I’ve never been there. But I dunno why you are all saying I’m a frat guy either. What does that mean? I’m like, I didn’t go to college.”

Hart and Affleck filmed their conversation in January. “Hart to Heart” is streaming now on Peacock.

