George Strait tops one of the most successful live bands in history to set new US concert attendance record

(CNN) — All of George Strait’s fans, friends and exes must live in Texas.

The country music star performed at Kyle Field at Texas A&M in College Station, Texas over the weekend and set a new record for the largest US ticketed show in history.

The crowd topped at 110,905 people, which broke an all-time attendance record set by the Grateful Dead at New Jersey’s Raceway Park in 1977. A little over 107,000 concertgoers were in attendance at that Dead show.

According to Billboard, Straight told the crowd, “We got some Aggie’s out there? Oh yeah! I’m ashamed to say this, but this is my first time to ever be in Kyle Field… damn. Just invite me back, I’ll come!”

Strait debuted two new songs, “MIA in MIA” and “The Little Things,” from his upcoming album, “Cowboys and Dreamers.”

Straight has sold more than 120 million records worldwide, and is one of the bestselling music artists of all time.

