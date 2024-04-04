See Kristen Wiig visit her old dressing room in new ‘SNL’ teaser

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Kristen Wiig revisits her days on “Saturday Night Live” in a new promo for her upcoming appearance.

Wiig returns to host this weekend to join the Five-Timers Club, and in a new teaser, the actress pays a visit to her former dressing room, only to come upon an unexpected scene.

“I’m finally home. The best part of being home? Returning to your childhood bedroom — or, in my case, dressing room,” she says, walking through the halls of the show’s studio. “Lorne [Michaels] promised they’d always leave it just the way I left it.”

As she steps into the dressing room, she finds it now belongs to new castmembers Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker, who have trashed the room.

“You like what we did with the place?” Walker asks. Longfellow mistakenly calls Wiig “Kristine,” and Wiig replies, “It’s great.”

She thinks to herself, “It’s gonna be a long week. Mama’s back you little b—–s.”

The former ‘SNL’ cast member is promoting her new Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale.”

