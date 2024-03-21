M. Emmet Walsh, character actor of ‘Blade Runner’ fame, dead at 88

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — M. Emmet Walsh, a celebrated character actor with credits including “Blade Runner,” “Blood Simple” and “Knives Out,” has died. He was 88.

The news was confirmed by Walsh’s manger Sandra L. Joseph, who said the actor died Tuesday at a hospital in Vermont after suffering cardiac arrest.

Walsh’s career spanned six decades and saw the actor perform on screens large and small – amassing more than 230 credits on IMDb – as well as in theater.

Among many standout film roles, the actor will be remembered for playing father to the groom in the late-90s Julia Roberts caper “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” and as the local sheriff in 1980s B-movie horror comedy “Critters.” His role as the stern LAPD boss to Harrison Ford’s operative in 1982’s Ridley Scott classic “Blade Runner” helped give the sci-fi film its unmistakable noir edge.

On television, Walsh appeared in a plethora of beloved sitcoms and dramas including “Frasier,” “The X-Files,” “NYPD Blue,” “Damages,” “The Twilight Zone” and “The Bob Newhart Show.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.