Daisy Ridley explains the ‘worthwhile’ reason she’s coming back to ‘Star Wars’: The story idea ‘is cool as sh–’

(CNN) — Daisy Ridley would like “Star Wars” devotees – and the world at large – to know a thing or two about her decision to come back to the intergalactic franchise.

The English actor – who anchored the trilogy of “Star Wars” films most easily referred to as “the sequels,” or Episodes VII, VIII and IX (2015’s “The Force Awakens,” 2017’s “The Last Jedi” and “Rise of Skywalker” from 2019) – said in an interview with Variety published on Wednesday that the proposed director for the project, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, came to her with an “idea for the story (that) is cool as sh–.”

“No spoilers, but she gave me a rundown of the entire story. If it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, ‘OK, call me in five years,’” Ridley added. “But it’s worthwhile.”

The “Murder on the Orient Express” star also reflected on how she’s grown as an actor, and person, since starting out on “The Force Awakens” nearly a decade ago.

“So much has happened for me (since those movies). I feel like a grown-up now. When I first started, I was, like, 20. I was the youngest on set,” Ridley said.

“It took me the first two ‘Star Wars’ films to feel worthy of being there. Now I’m in my 30s. The whole thing feels quite different. I’ve been able to work with other filmmakers, and hopefully, I’ve got better as a performer.”

Last April, CNN reported that Lucasfilm – the studio behind the sprawling “Star Wars” franchise – recruited Ridley to return to the role of Rey, the heroine she portrayed in the previous trilogy.

Her IMDb page shows two upcoming “Star Wars” projects – one directed by Oscar-winning documentarian Obaid-Chinoy, and one, marked in development, titled “Star Wars: New Jedi Order,” currently slated for 2026.

Earlier this month, Lucasfilm announced that director Jon Favreau will produce and direct “The Mandalorian & Grogu,” a movie spinoff of the popular Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” starring Pedro Pascal. The film is scheduled to go into production this year.

