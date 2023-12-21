Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery in lawsuit brought by former assistant
By Dan Heching and Cheri Mossburg, CNN
(CNN) — “Fast & Furious” franchise star Vin Diesel has been accused of sexual battery and creating a hostile work environment in a lawsuit filed by a former assistant.
The civil suit, filed on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by CNN, stems from a 2010 incident in which Diesel’s former assistant, Asta Jonasson, alleges Diesel forced himself on her in a hotel suite and masturbated in front of her.
Jonasson is suing Diesel, along with his company One Race Productions, and Diesel’s sister Samantha Vincent for sexual battery, creating a hostile work environment, negligent supervision and wrongful termination.
She is seeking an imposition of a civil penalty of $10,000 for each violation, according to the suit.
CNN has reached out to Diesel’s representatives and attorneys for comment. CNN has also reached out to attorneys for Jonasson.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
