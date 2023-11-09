Timothée Chalamet hilariously promotes ‘Wonka’ in ‘SNL’ teaser, because now he can

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The SAG strike officially came to a tentative end on Wednesday at midnight and Timothée Chalamet – no longer bound by strike rules – acted quickly by promoting his upcoming movie in a teaser for the new episode of “Saturday Night Live” that he’s set to host this weekend.

Interrupting “SNL” cast member Bowen Yang in the clip released on Thursday, Chalamet shouted, “Willy Wonka! …Sorry, the actors’ strike just ended and I can finally promote my movie.”

As Yang began to congratulate him, Chalamet interrupted yet again, hilariously saying, “Willy Wonka! Chocolate. Chocolate man… Willy Wonka… Chocolate.”

Chalamet stars as the iconic chocolatier in the movie musical “Wonka,” due out next month, but had been barred from promoting the movie due to SAG’s strict strike rules.

Actors in the union were also barred from doing any on-camera work, background acting, narration, stand-ins, fittings, rehearsals, auditions and promotion for work under contract, including press tours, social media posts and “personal appearances.”

In July, 160,000 actors joined the already-striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) on the picket lines after the union was unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with the studios and streamers. The strikes halted productions across the industry for months, causing thousands of people to be out of work and putting the industry at a standstill.

On Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors and performers, announced they had reached a tentative agreement with the major film and television studios, putting an end to the longest actors’ strike in history. The strike, they said at the time, would end at midnight Wednesday.

The deal still needs to be ratified by the union’s members before it can take effect.

Chalamet will host “SNL” on Saturday – this will be his second time, the first having been in December 2020. Joining the actor this weekend is musical guest Boygenius.

