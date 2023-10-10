Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner come to new interim custody agreement

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to a interim custody agreement that will see their two daughters splitting their time between two countries.

“After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK,” Jonas and Turner said in a joint statement sent to CNN on Tuesday. “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner in September.

Weeks later, Turner sued the Jonas Brothers singer, seeking the return of their two children to London, citing the “wrongful retention” of their children “in New York City from their habitual residence of England.”

The “Game of Thrones” star argued in her petition that their children, born in 2020 and 2022, “are both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life” in England.

According to the petition, the couple anticipated purchasing a new home in the UK, for which they’d been in contract negotiations and planned to close on this December.

Jonas’s representative told CNN in a statement at the time that “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK.”

Turner and Jonas last month reached a different short-term agreement to keep their children in the states, according to court documents filed in New York and obtained by CNN.

More recently, Turner has been photographed spending time with Taylor Swift, while Jonas has been on tour with The Jonas Brothers.

