Skip to Content
Entertainment

Free Jerry Day Santa Barbara celebration fills Chase Palm Park

Jerry Day brings music fans together for a free day of live music in Chase Palm Park
By
today at 8:19 pm
Published 7:59 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.(KEYT) Jerry Day filled Chase Palm Park on Saturday.

The park served as the Great Meadow as bands celebrated the music of the late Jerry Garcia.

Bands included No Simple Highway, Ladyfinger and Random Animals.

Some fans recall seeing Garcia perform at local Grateful Dead shows in the '70s.

Heads All Happy Hour hosted the free show that went until sunset.

There was a silent auction as well.

Money raised will benefit the Grateful Guitars Foundation and Jams Music School.

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content