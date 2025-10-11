Free Jerry Day Santa Barbara celebration fills Chase Palm Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.(KEYT) Jerry Day filled Chase Palm Park on Saturday.

The park served as the Great Meadow as bands celebrated the music of the late Jerry Garcia.

Bands included No Simple Highway, Ladyfinger and Random Animals.

Some fans recall seeing Garcia perform at local Grateful Dead shows in the '70s.

Heads All Happy Hour hosted the free show that went until sunset.

There was a silent auction as well.

Money raised will benefit the Grateful Guitars Foundation and Jams Music School.