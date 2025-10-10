Outdoor Adventures on the Big Screen at the NatureTrack Film Festival

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) - The 2025 NatureTrack Film Festival (NTFF) is showcasing more than 30 films including a special session for students in Goleta.

The festival began Thursday night at the Riviera Theatre in Santa Barbara. The two-day event has world-class films that celebrate nature and outdoor adventure.

In addition to Goleta there will also be films in Los Olivos and more plans to move throughout the West Coast to bring the films to more communities.

National and international filmmakers are taking part.

All proceeds from NTFF support NatureTrack and inspire respectful stewardship of our natural world. The films are meant to inspire, educate, and connect people with nature.

Three theaters are in use for 5th graders in the Goleta Union School district.

(More photos, video and details will be added here later this weekend)

