Flamenco! Santa Barbara to returns to Bellosguardo Foundation event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif-The Bellosguardo Foundation is hosting a fiesta celebration, all its own, with some of the best flamenco performers in the world.

Flamenco! Santa Barbara will be accompanied by musicians.

The guests won't be touring the estate, but they will enjoy a new back yard location and celebration.

The name Bellosguardo means beautiful lookout.

People arriving will be able to see the ocean-view from the property.

The home is an Italian villa that was last owned by the Clark family.

They bought it, but rarely used it.

It is just as Huguette Clark left it more than half a century ago.

A book called "Empty Mansions" tells the story.

Since the family hosted fiesta parties on the property, this is a continuation of that tradition.

This celebration also serves as a fundraiser for the foundation that offers tours.

Many of the dancers are also teaching the next generation and by doing so they are creating a legacy like the famous home.

For more information about Bellosguardo visit https://bellosguardo.org

Your News Channel will more on the celebration tonight on the news.