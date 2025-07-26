Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders return to Oxnard’s Fan Night

OXNARD, Calif.-Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed for fans on Fan Night.

Fan Night at The Collection in Oxnard started at 4 p.m.

Local staff, dj's and the Dallas Cowboy's mascot Rowdy threw t-shirts, quizzed folks on trivia, and line danced as fans waited patiently for the cheerleaders to arrive.

They filled the stage at 5 p.m.

It's the third season for cheerleader Sophy Laufer from Simi Valley.

Some of the young cheerleaders in the crowd, including Harper Hunter of Camarillo, hope to become cheerleaders like Sophy, someday.

"I love how they are always so supportive, " said Hunter.

Mark Petrasso of Port Hueneme came to the event with his wife and watched from lawn chairs.

"I'm here because my wife has been watching the show for years, " said Petrasso, " and I got sucked in and we come when they are here and we love it."

The cheerleaders will be putting on a camp for up and coming cheerleaders at Channel Islands High School on Sunday starting at 2 p.m.

The cheerleaders don't stay in town for the the training camp, but fans can watch their TV show about making the team on Netflix.

As for the players, they will be practicing at River Ridge playing fields off Vineyard Ave, for the next couple of weeks as the new season gets underway.

For more information visit https://visitoxnard.com