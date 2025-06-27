PCPA makes its popular annual summer return to the Solvang Festival Theater

SOLVANG, Calif. - The Solvang Festival Theater has once again welcomed PCPA back to its long-time summer home for another season of live theatrical entertainment in the iconic outdoor venue.

"Summer and Solvang, it feels like it's coming home and like we're coming home," said Emily Trask, PCPA Associate Artistic Director. "The magic of being outdoors under the stars, it's really an unforgettable experience."

PCPA has been taking its show on the road to Solvang each year since 1974, minus the COVID-interrupted 2020 season.

With its one-of-a-kind 700-seat outdoor theater, Solvang provides an unforgettable backdrop that thrills both patrons, as well as the actors and crew members alike.

"There's a big gear shift that happens when we shift into the summer season," said Trask. "It feels like there's this build up for the opening. It's like there's a buzz all through the company in terms of not only just getting ready for opening, but getting to move down there. It really feels like something really special and unique that PCPA gets to do every year."

This year, PCPA will provide audiences with its traditional summer diverse lineup of four shows, beginning in mid-June and running through early-Setember.

"It's another fabulous summer season in the Festival Theater," said Trask. "We're serving up everything from Broadway hits to whodunits to tours de forces with legendary divas. It's going to be a really exciting summer."

Already on the stage is the hit Broadway musical Waitress, which stars Arroyo Grande High School graduate, Molly Dobbs.

"We're so lucky to be able to do Waitress this summer," saids Dobbs. "Every single person on the show – the designers, the cast, the crew, everyone is at their pinnacle, working so incredibly hard. It's so funny and smart and poignant and the show looks so beautiful in the space, and it's so wonderful to be able to really connect with the audience. I feel like at Solvang, it's more of a conversation between you and the audience than it is in a traditional theater. You really feel like the audience is your partner. I sing 16 songs in two hours, so I'm real close with the audience. I never really go backstage, so to get to have, such an intimate connection with them while doing the show."

Other shows include the mystery Holmes and Watson, comedy Something Rotten! and musical tribute Songs for Nobodies.

"You're going to regret it if you don't come," said Dobbs. "You really will. I'm not just saying that. I think this season is really, really well positioned for Solvang and make it a family tradition."

PCPA summer season in Solvang is now underway and will run through Sept. 7.

"A night in Solvang is unlike any other night that you'll have and live theater is alive and well on the Central Coast," said Trask. "We really hope you join us."

Waitress is currently playing in Solvang and will run through July 6. Holmes and Watson will run 11 times in Solvang from July 11-26, Something Rotten! can be seen 17 times in Solvang from August 1-23, while Songs for Nobodies will run 8 times in Solvang from August 28 to September 7.

For more information about PCPA, or to purchase tickets, click here to visit the official PCPA website.

