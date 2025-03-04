Country Star Keith Urban to perform at California Mid-State Fair as part of World Tour

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Country fans are in for a treat this year at the California Mid-State Fair! County superstar Keith Urban is set to perform at the Mid-State Fair as part of his High & ALIVE World Tour.

The singer is an icon in the country music genre, Urban has won four GRAMMY Awards, thirteen Country Music Awards – including 2x Entertainer of the Year, fifteen American Country Music Awards, three American Music Awards, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums, which have produced more than 10 billion streams.

Urban's High & Alive tour will feature special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins. He describes his latest album HIGH as a "musical journey, intentionally sequenced through themes of what it is to be alive, human connection, cutting loose, huge hook chorus’, hope, nostalgia, shredding solos, straight-up fun and with some personal life revelations.”

Keith Urban will perform at the California Mid-State Fair on Thursday, July 24th at 7:00 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center – an arena able to seat over 7,000 guests.

Tickets for the event will go on sale Friday, March 7th at 10:00 a.m. on the Fair’s official website. The ticket prices are $65, $95, $120 and $160. Guest can also purchase their tickets through Ticketmaster.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16th through July 27th and this year’s theme is “Off To The Races!”