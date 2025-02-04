Cody Johnson is coming to the Mid-State Fair!

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles is prepping to give a big Mid-State welcome to country star Cody Johnson!

As part of their Michelob Ultra Concert Series, artist Cody Johnson is confirmed to perform at this years California Mid-State Fair on Saturday, July 19th. Johnson will take the stage in the Chumash Grandstand Arena followed by opener Randall King.

Johnson has been previously honored as Country Music Television (CMT) Artist of The Year and "Best New Country Artist" at the iHeart Music Awards, and has earned three CMT Music Awards wins and two Country Music Awards (CMA) Awards.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 7, 2025, starting at 10:00 am on the Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com. There are no “Pre-Sales” for this show. Prices start at $67, and will range from that to $97, $137 and $182.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27 and this year’s theme is “Off To The Races!”