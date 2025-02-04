Skip to Content
Entertainment

Cody Johnson is coming to the Mid-State Fair!

California Mid-State Fair
By
today at 1:50 pm
Published 1:51 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The City of Paso Robles is prepping to give a big Mid-State welcome to country star Cody Johnson!

As part of their Michelob Ultra Concert Series, artist Cody Johnson is confirmed to perform at this years California Mid-State Fair on Saturday, July 19th. Johnson will take the stage in the Chumash Grandstand Arena followed by opener Randall King.

Johnson has been previously honored as Country Music Television (CMT) Artist of The Year and "Best New Country Artist" at the iHeart Music Awards, and has earned three CMT Music Awards wins and two Country Music Awards (CMA) Awards.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 7, 2025, starting at 10:00 am on the Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.comThere are no “Pre-Sales” for this show. Prices start at $67, and will range from that to $97, $137 and $182.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27 and this year’s theme is “Off To The Races!”

Article Topic Follows: Entertainment

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content