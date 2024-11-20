A Night with The Three Santa Barbara Sopranos takes the stage at the Soho on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Three Santa Barbara Sopranos are rehearsing for a show this Sunday at Soho.

The Three Sopranos include Deborah Bertling, Vivian Vega Rangel and Annika Abbott .

They trio are preparing to perform Broadway tunes and more during A Night with The Three Sopranos at Soho Restaurant and Music Club this Sunday, Nov. 24.

The doors open an hour before the 7 p.m. show.

Fans may have seen them perform during Old Spanish Days and they are back by popular demand.

For ticket and dinner reservation information visit https://wwwsohosb.com