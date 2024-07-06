“Annie” features Goldendoodle and talented cast

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.-A Goldendoodle is one the stars of "Annie.

Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi invited the audience to sing-along for an "Tomorrow" encore.

They also let people meet "Sandy" played by a local four-legged star named Dipper.

Dipper Weiss even has a bio in the digital program that says he is ecstatic to be making his "paws-itively fabulous theatrical debut as Sandy in "Annie"

Two-legged stars include Lexie Windisch (Annie) and Michael German (Oliver Warbucksl) and Dawn Michelle (Grace Farrell).

The musical is directed by David Ralphe.

The show also has a live orchestra under the direction of Gary Poirot.

The musical runs Friday, Saturdays and Sundays, with some matinees, through July 20th at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

For ticket information visit Annie