Zoppé Circus comes to town in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif.-An old world circus is visiting the coast.

The Zoppé Family Circus circus starring Nino the clown is propelled by a central story that features acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning around and audience participation.

Some of the performers are sixth generation.

Family members were featured in the film "The Greatest Show on Earth"

"Going to go on a journey and this journey is going to go back in time and you are going to experience connectivity with our family," said Jeanette Prince Zoppe.

Juggler and accordionist Patrick McGuire said it is like a show you could see a century ago.

"Some of the guys that are on the show come from multiple generations of circus and they're like, this is the way our grandfather set the tent.the people are only, you know, five feet away from you here," said McGuire.

The Zoppé Circus has shows through the holidays giving families something fun to do together.

For information visit https://zoppe.net or https://www.venturacountyfair.org.