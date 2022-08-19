Skip to Content
Musician Jonathan Firey draws inspirations from Santa Ynez Valley in new album

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - He settled in the Santa Ynez Valley seven years ago and now musician Jonathan Firey is out with a new album inspired by his surroundings.

With song names like San Marcos Pass, Cachuma Sunrise and Fig, Firey's "Taste of the Valley" album is all about the the place he loves and calls home. You can listen to "Taste of the Valley" where ever you stream music.

Firey also has several local performances planned to promote his new work. Playing Friday Aug. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Silk Road’s Kitchen in Solvang.

