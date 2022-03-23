Comedian Iliza Shlesinger ‘Back in Action’ on Central Coast tour

April 1 in San Luis Obispo | April 2 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is back on tour. Criss-crossing America just two months after having a baby for her "Back in Action" Tour. Shlesinger joined The Morning News to discuss being a new mom, her hit Netflix movie, and her favorite Central Coast sandwich shop (High Street Deli) as she prepares for shows in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara.

Iliza is an award-winning comedian, actor, writer, producer and author with a devoted fan base who are known for creating their own Iliza-inspired swag to wear to her shows. She has five Netflix stand up specials and is currently hard at work preparing her 6th which is scheduled to film summer of 2022.

CLICK HERE for tickets and more information on the "Back in Action" Tour.