Metropolitan Theatres to reopen Hitchcock Cinemas in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Metropolitan Theatres is reopening its final location in the Santa Barbara area following months of COVID-related closures.

Hitchcock Cinemas, located along Hitchcock Way in Santa Barbara, will reopen on Wednesday, November 24.

Metropolitan Theatres closed its locations on the South Coast in March of 2020 due to COVID-related health guidelines. The company began reopening different locations as the rules eased.

On opening day at Hitchcock Cinemas, movie-goers can watch JULIA, a documentary about the world famous cook, Julia Child.

Other films will also be released throughout the holiday season.

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation says with this theatre's reopening, all of the Metropolitan Theatres locations in Santa Barbara and Goleta will have officially reopened.

