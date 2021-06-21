Dwight Yoakam announced for Mid-State Fair

Entertainment

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The California Mid-State Fair has added another country music concert to this summer's concert series.

Country recording artist Dwight Yoakam will take the stage at the Chumash Grandstand Arena on Thursday, July 22.

Yoakam is a 21-time Grammy award nominated country performer who has multiple chart topping albums and singles.

He's the latest big name country star announced to perform at the Mid-State Fair as part of the Bud Light Concert Series. The fair has already announced Big & Rich and Little Big Town as other country acts to perform this summer.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10:00 a.m. Prices start at $50.50 are available exclusively online.