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Fire

Crews tackle vegetation fire in Santa Ynez

SBCFD
By
today at 3:12 pm
Published 3:17 pm

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are fighting a vegetation fire at the 3700 block of Mattei Road in Santa Ynez.

The fire broke out just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday and crews put it out just before 3:30, according to the SBCFD.

More information on the fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

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Caleb Nguyen

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