Santa Maria-based film debuts at SBIFF

Entertainment

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Maria-based film called "Coast" will debut at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival tonight.

The screenplay is written by Santa Maria native Cindy Kitagawa.

"Coast" tells the story of a 16-year-old who lives with a broken family and finds an opportunity to escape her tight-knit farming community, but she struggles to leave her friends and family behind. The film is inspired by people she grew up with.

“It was important for me to tell a story about girls from communities that we didn’t get to see growing up on screen,” said Kitagawa.

Tickets for the show's premiere sold out, but the film is available to stream online through Saturday.

To purchase a pass to screen this film and dozens of others online, click here.