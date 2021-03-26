Projectors are hot again at Metropolitan Theaters in Santa Barbara

Entertainment

GOLETA, Calif. - For the first time in 2021, the Metropolitan Theaters will be showing movies in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

The Camino Real Marketplace Cinemas in Goleta will open today and the Fiesta Five in Santa Barbara opens Wednesday. No other theaters in the area system have films posted so far.

Movie fans can see Tom and Jerry, Nobody and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Metropolitan theaters says the following screens are open in their system:

MetroLux 14 Theatres and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres in Loveland, CO; Camino Real Cinemas in Goleta, CA; Calexico 10 Theatres in Calexico, CA;Redstone Cinemas in Park City, UT; Big Wood Cinemas in Hailey, ID. -

For those attending, face masks are required except when eating and drinking in auditoriums.

Upcoming next week is the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The remaining theaters, however will not be in use for the special annual event due to ongoing COVID rules. There will, however, be 80 outside films during the SBIFF.



For the Spring movie releases, film lovers will be able to see Godzilla vs Kong on March 31, Peter Rabbit 2 coming in May for families, and the highly anticipated Quiet Place 2 opening Memorial Day weekend.

Tickets can be purchased at MetroTheatres.com or on the Metropolitan Theatres mobile app.

Private Rentals of new theatrical releases will be available at both theatres for up to 20 guests and can be booked online.

Metropolitan says all theatres will reopen with enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing, and safety measures.

Employees were trained prior to reopening on proper safety protocols and will wear required personal protective equipment (PPE) while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to each shift.

Safety information is on the theatres' website and that includes:

Auditoriums will be disinfected between showtimes.

Theatres will have reduced capacities to maximize physical distancing.

All showtimes offer reserved seating with social distancing technology that will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking while in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

All public and high-contact touch points will be disinfected frequently.

Sanitization stations are placed throughout the theatre for customer use.

Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online or on our new Metropolitan Theatres mobile app allowing for contactless payment methods to provide a more contact-free experience.

For more information go to: Metropolitan Theatres

or

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3 -12, KKFX Fox 11

More details, video and photos will be added later today.