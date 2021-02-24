New details released about ‘A Touch of Disney’ event coming to Disney California Adventure

Entertainment

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney fans can return to Disney California Adventure in three weeks for a new physically-distanced experience. The new event will be called "A Touch of Disney."

The event will feature Disneyland Resort food, plus a chance to see Disney characters and shop for the latest Disney merchandise.

A selection of food will be available from churros and the world-famous DOLE Whip to the classic Monte Cristo Sandwich usually found in New Orleans Square, according to Disney.

The event begins March 18 and will run though at least April 5. It will be open Thursdays throughs Mondays from noon to 8 p.m.

The $75 ticket includes admission, parking for the experience at Mickey & Friends parking structure, unlimited downloads of Disney PhotoPass photos taken during the day of the experience, and a $25 "A Touch of Disney" dining card valid towards the purchase of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Currently, guests can go into the Buena Vista Street area of the park as part of an expansion of Downtown Disney. Once “A Touch of Disney” begins, that Buena Vista Street section will be part of the ticketed event.

Tickets go on sale March 4. More information can be found here.