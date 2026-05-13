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Santa Barbara - South County

Downtown Club Students Tour Newly Preserved Casa del Herrero

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Patricia Martellotti | KEYT
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today at 12:00 pm
Published 12:02 pm

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - Students from the Downtown Club are getting a firsthand look at the newly preserved Casa del Herrero, one of Santa Barbara’s cultural heritage sites.

The visit gives local youth a chance to experience regional history up close through hands-on learning at the historic estate.

The tour highlights ongoing preservation efforts aimed at connecting a new generation of students with Santa Barbara’s history and cultural legacy.

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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