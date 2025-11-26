Skip to Content
Community

Together at the Table: Friendship Center Hosts Thanksgiving for Dementia Community

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 11:17 am
Published 8:16 am

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - The Friendship Center is bringing members and families together this Thanksgiving with a free luncheon designed for those living with dementia and other cognitive conditions.

The special gathering offers a safe, welcoming space where members and caregivers can share a traditional holiday meal without the pressures that often come with dementia-related care.

Organizers say the goal is to reduce isolation, strengthen community, and give families a moment of connection during a season that can be especially challenging.

By centering the event on togetherness and inclusion, the Friendship Center continues its mission to support dignity, belonging, and joy for those affected by cognitive disorders.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.