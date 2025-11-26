Together at the Table: Friendship Center Hosts Thanksgiving for Dementia Community

MONTECITO, Calif. (KEYT) - The Friendship Center is bringing members and families together this Thanksgiving with a free luncheon designed for those living with dementia and other cognitive conditions.

The special gathering offers a safe, welcoming space where members and caregivers can share a traditional holiday meal without the pressures that often come with dementia-related care.

Organizers say the goal is to reduce isolation, strengthen community, and give families a moment of connection during a season that can be especially challenging.

By centering the event on togetherness and inclusion, the Friendship Center continues its mission to support dignity, belonging, and joy for those affected by cognitive disorders.

