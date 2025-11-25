Santa Barbara Library: Trade Cans for a Clean Record

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Public Library has relaunched its "Food for Fines" program.

The program allows patrons to erase up to $35 in lost or damaged item fees with one bag of at least three non-perishable food items.

Donations are accepted at the Central Library, Eastside Library, or Library on the Go — no card required — through January 16, 2026.

The drive helps clear blocked accounts while restocking local food banks for those in need.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.