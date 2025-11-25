Skip to Content
Santa Barbara Library: Trade Cans for a Clean Record

City of Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - The Santa Barbara Public Library has relaunched its "Food for Fines" program.

The program allows patrons to erase up to $35 in lost or damaged item fees with one bag of at least three non-perishable food items.

Donations are accepted at the Central Library, Eastside Library, or Library on the Go — no card required — through January 16, 2026.

The drive helps clear blocked accounts while restocking local food banks for those in need.

