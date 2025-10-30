Local Non-Profit Seeing Spike In Food Needs, Calling Farmers, Businesses, and Residents

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. (KEYT) - Veggie Rescue of Santa Barbara county is calling on the community of farmers, food businesses, and residents with gardens or fruit trees to meet an anticipated spike in local needs.

A non-profit specializing in rescuing food surplus and free distribution to schools, other nonprofits, and families, Veggie Rescue has already observed significant reductions in food assistance programs such as SNAP.

They’re anticipating another significant surge of hunger county-wide in the face of the ongoing federal government shutdown and the resulting halt in supplement program payouts as we enter the month of November.

In preparation for the sudden growth in need from schools, housing programs, families and other community members, Veggie Rescue is seeking additional farm and business partners.

They’re also looking for what they call "gleaning locations," properties with fruit trees or gardens where they can send volunteers to harvest any excess produce to share with other local non-profits.

Those interested in donating or coordinating gleaning efforts can find Veggie Rescue’s website by clicking here or calling them at (805)350-9154.

