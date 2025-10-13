Sunflower Maze Adds a New Twist to the Fall Corn Maze Craze

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. (KEYT) - The traditional fall maze of corn stalks has some competition from a sunflower maze in the Santa Ynez Valley.

The flowers bursting with yellow colors on green stalks are at eye level, but grow to at least six to eight feet tall in some areas of the maze at the Summerset Farm.

Sally Maher greets you at the counter with a pair of clippers and says when you return you can leave with sunflowers you have picked. They charge by the stem.

The real fun for families and especially kids, is the cutbacks, twists and turns as they walk through.

Some are going on the trail in small wagons.

Mayer says, "they are smiling. They are happy, they can't believe it. It is an original idea. It's not a standard corn maze." Along the way some of Mother Nature's hardest workers are on the job.

"People go in there and see bees pollinating the flowers. It is a bonus. It is just a surprise. They wanted to see the flowers but we stood there watching the bees."

The Summerset Farm also has more than 20 varietals of pumpkins around the property from the largest ones a person can carry to some smaller decorative ones.

The farm stand also has local honey, pickled vegetables, garlic, BBQ sauce and eggs.

The spot is off Highway 154 at Baseline near the new roundabout.

For more information go to: Summerset Farm.

