“This Program Saved My Life” – Santa Barbara Recovery Lifeline Expands Amid Addiction Crisis

By
today at 12:51 pm
Published 12:00 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara is facing a worsening addiction crisis that continues to devastate families across the community.

Good Samaritan’s Food for Good Recovery Program is stepping in with expanded services after just two years, giving people a real chance at turning their lives around.

One man in recovery says the program saved his life, while program leaders explain why demand is surging and how they’re racing to keep up.

Patricia Martellotti

