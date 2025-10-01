“This Program Saved My Life” – Santa Barbara Recovery Lifeline Expands Amid Addiction Crisis

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara is facing a worsening addiction crisis that continues to devastate families across the community.

Good Samaritan’s Food for Good Recovery Program is stepping in with expanded services after just two years, giving people a real chance at turning their lives around.

One man in recovery says the program saved his life, while program leaders explain why demand is surging and how they’re racing to keep up.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.