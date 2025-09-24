Skip to Content
Car crashes into buliding in Pismo Beach

PISMO BEACH, Calif.- Firefighters are responding to a vehicle that drove into a building in Pismo Beach on Wednesday night.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. at Ocean View and Dolliver Street---- 3 people were injured, two were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, and one person had minor injuries.

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo is also reporting that the building that was hit is not stable, and the building department is on scene.

We'll have more information as it comes into our newsroom 

Jennifer Almanza

