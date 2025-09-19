Children’s Library Celebrates 10 Years of Transforming Reading for Santa Barbara Kids

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara Public Library’s Children’s Library is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month, marking a decade of growth and impact for local families.

Since opening in 2015, the library has expanded its reach from 3,700 children a year to more than 39,000. The 6,000-square-foot space provides free story times, STEM activities, bilingual programs, and tutoring that foster literacy and learning.

Acting Library Director, Brandon Beaudette, says the Children’s Library has become a cornerstone for young readers to explore curiosity and discover a love of books.

A community celebration is planned for September 20, but library leaders emphasize that the true milestone is the difference the library has made in the lives of thousands of children over the past decade.

