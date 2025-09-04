United Way Expands Resiliency Grants to Support Families in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – United Way’s Resiliency Grants program is growing in Santa Barbara County, aiming to reach more families facing urgent financial challenges.

Fifteen local service agencies have joined the effort, providing crucial support for expenses such as rent, car repairs, and medical bills.

Recent months have seen a surge in requests for assistance, highlighting the increasing need for emergency resources in the community.

United Way hopes this expansion will reach more families in need throughout the community.

The program underscores a collaborative approach among local agencies to tackle rising financial pressures and ensure families have access to immediate help.

