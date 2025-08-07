Gifford Fire Town Hall in Sisquoc Thursday night for Updates and Questions

SISQUOC, Calif. - The Gifford Fire has become the largest fire and most challenging firefight in California so far in 2025, and the operation's leaders will be holding a town hall at 7:00pm at Station 23.

Station 23 is located southeast of Santa Maria and Orcutt in one of Santa Barbara county's unincorporated areas known as Sisquoc.

Commanding officers will be present to discuss the unfolding situation, describe the challenges they're dealing with, and to address any questions or concerns.

The Gifford Fire has burned nearly 90,000 acres and is most actively spreading northwest of the La Panza Range and into the Machesna Wilderness.

For the latest information including evacuation warnings and orders, be sure to visit ReadySBC.org and see the Gifford Fire Evacuation Map.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

