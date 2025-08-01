Skip to Content
Peaceful Protest Sweeps Through Several Locations Including Santa Maria

Heroes Not Villains protest marches through Santa Maria.
Jarrod Zinn
Heroes Not Villains protest marches through Santa Maria.
By
New
Published 12:21 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A gathering started small and grew to a large swell at noon on Friday, as local residents joined Indivisible's "La Marcha de la Puebla: Heroes Not Villains" peaceful protest.

Announced ahead of time to remain a peaceful gathering, a youth lead organization called 'La Cultura del Mundo' organized the gathering.

Their plan is to march through town in approach of Santa Maria's ICE office, located just off South Broadway.

Organizers say they had strict regulations for the signs for this rally, restricting participants from creating signs that portray anyone as villainous in any way.

