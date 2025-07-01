Domestic Violence Solutions in Santa Barbara Shares Potential Impact of Federal Grant Funding Cuts

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Domestic Violence Solutions (DVS) responds to the potential impact of federal grant fund cuts.

The organization provides safety, shelter, and support for those affected by domestic violence.

DVS also collaborates with community partners to raise awareness regarding the cause, prevalence and impact.

The non-profit is being forced to limit its services in the next six months by federal authorities.

This limitation will come as federal grants renew.

These limitations will include stopping all service to the undocumented, as well as to those whose gender is not as assigned at birth.

Loss of these grant funds will see half of the annual income for the organization cut in the next year.

The domestic violence solutions team hopes the community will support their efforts during his difficult time.

For more information, visit: https://dvsolutions.org/.

