Reggae Sunday Closes 51st Summer Solstice Celebration in Santa Barbara

By
Published 12:26 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The 51st Annual Summer Solstice Celebration, themed Wild World, came to a vibrant close Sunday with “Reggae Sunday” in Alameda Park.

The final day of the three-day festival featured a full afternoon of reggae performances.

On the main stage, festivalgoers enjoyed high-energy sets from local favorites including Area 51, Will Stephens, The Kicks, Spencer the Gardener and Flannel 101. The DJ stage kept the groove going with performances by Bix King, Katnip and Calvin & Hogg.

Sunday’s event was sponsored by The Pharmacy and presented in partnership with 92.9 KJEE.

The celebration kicked off Friday night with performances by The Last Decade, The New Vibe and False Puppet. Throughout the weekend, the festival also featured a colorful parade, a variety of food options and a bustling marketplace of local vendors.

Now in its 51st year, the Summer Solstice Celebration remains one of Santa Barbara’s most cherished traditions—an annual tribute to art, community and the year’s longest day.

Ryder Christ

